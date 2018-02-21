Lando Demo

Lando is so close now that I can practically smell the tibanna. Israel put together a quick demo of Phabricator/BMO/Lando/hg running on his local system, which is only a few patches away from being a deployed reality.

One caveat: this demo uses Phabricator’s web UI to post the patch. We highly recommend using Arcanist, Phabricator’s command-line tool, to submit patches instead, mainly because it preserves all the relevant changeset metadata.

With that out of the way, fasten your cape and take a look: