Deconstruction of a Failure

Something I regularly tell my daughter, who can tend towards perfectionism, is that we all fail. Over the last few years, I’ve seen more and more talks and articles about embracing failure. The key is, of course, to learn from the failure.

I’ve written a bit before about what I learned from leading the MozReview project, Mozilla’s experiment with a new approach to code review that lasted from about 2014 to 2018. I’m still teasing lessons out of the experience. Here are a few that I’ve been thinking a lot about lately.

I first want to say that I don’t think MozReview was a total failure. There were many successes, despite the fact that we decommissioned it in favour of another system. Indeed, as I note below, we had quite a big userbase near the end. I am also sure that perspectives on MozReview vary quite a bit among the team that worked on it. These are just the particular failures that I felt most responsible for and, thus, were the most instructive for me.

That these failures occurred early in my management career was, overall, a good thing. I can say that I learned quite a lot from the project, and it made me a better manager. I apply the lessons I’ve learned to all my team’s projects now, and I try to pass on this knowledge to others, not so they can avoid failure, but so that they can perhaps recognize it earlier than I did.

Failure to recognize failure

MozReview started out as essentially a skunkworks project with only a few people: an engineering manager to oversee the project, a couple coders (one full time, one contract), and a senior-staff-level (or thereabouts) engineer who acted as a sort of customer/consultant. Over the next few months, a couple more engineers helped out in various ways, and I was pulled in to add Bugzilla support. Later, when the other engineering manager left, I took over the project.

I say “took over”, but that’s not entirely accurate. The project was in some disarray at that time. The customer/consulting engineer was no longer very involved in the project, the contractor’s term had ended, and the other dev was being pulled in different directions. I don’t think I even recognized right away that I was in charge, and, when I did, the only reason I kept the responsibility for the project was that no one else offered.

The funny thing about experience slowly gained over time is that it makes certain situations look completely obvious in retrospect. It’s hard to think back to that time, when I was relatively new to management and Mozilla itself was grappling with a lot of change. From my current vantage point, I have to remind myself that my lack of experience, mixed with the chaotic environment at that time, prevented me from seeing what a mess that project was in, and that some serious change was needed.

The two biggest red flags were that the project had no dedicated resources and no stakeholders. The first problem was sufficiently obvious that I was able to fix it with some time, first by borrowing the original dev from his regular day job for a fixed period, and later by getting him transferred to our org (where his real interests lay). The second problem was, unfortunately, not very obvious to me back then.

MozReview proposed a big, maybe even radical, shift in the way code review was to be conducted at Mozilla. This kind of project needs buy-in from a variety of people, particularly leadership, both technical and managerial. Since I hadn’t started the project, I didn’t realize for quite a while how little anyone knew about it, or how many people actually saw a need for change. I should have paused the project and done some serious customer research and evangelism (since the team honestly believed the new ways of working that MozReview represented would have a positive impact on productivity, at least over time). Instead, I let the project stumble on, almost of its own will, into some sort of Kafkaesque scenario in which we seemed to be working on the project because we had been working on the project.

MozReview existed for about four years. During that time, we had two main code-review systems (or three if you count GitHub). This is too long to suffer through that kind of split, given that, unlike the Git vs. Mercurial situation, many people had to use both systems, to review code at least. And although it gave us a lot of opportunity to continually improve the system, it caused an undue amount of extra cognitive load given that we never felt justified—correctly or incorrectly, I’m not sure—to switch entirely to MozReview.

MozReview needed to be treated as a real experiment, something that Mozilla, and perhaps the industry at large, did not do as much of five years ago. The core hypothesis of the problem that MozReview was designed to solve needed to be clearly articulated early on, such that a prototype, or at least a tool with a much more focussed scope, could have been built to quickly confirm its value. And it turned out that we didn’t even have a crisp hypothesis in the first place. More on that in a minute.

Keeping MozReview going in this zombie-like fashion was my single biggest failure both in the project and in my management career so far. As I mentioned, I believe there were some circumstances well outside of my control that contributed to the state of the project and my reticence to reach out for help to get it back on track. However, a combination of inexperience, naïveté, and lack of confidence on my part was likely the biggest reason that we ended up spending far too much time on MozReview before it was eventually decommissioned.

Unarticulated goals are worthless

MozReview was a chance to use a more powerful code-review tool. Mozilla had been using Splinter for several years, which was a step up from raw diffs, but a small one. Furthermore, in part because of the way Splinter was integrated with Bugzilla, it was often only used for the initial review, with follow-up happening just within bug comments. More powerful code-review tools had been in existence for some time, so, since we were building new automation around code reviews, this was an opportunity to try one out.

Changing the workflow around code reviews at the same time as changing the code-review tool itself, however, was too much at once. Despite some of the similarities to GitHub’s flow, the commit-series concepts were new to many people, as were the related aspects of Mercurial. The shift was made all the harder by having to understand a new interface at the same time, which was pretty rough in places from the way we initially bolted the new commit-series functionality onto Review Board.

In other words, we appeared to have two goals at the same time—switching to a modern code-review tool, and adopting a commit-series-centric workflow. This had many ramifications: too much to learn at once, a confusion as to what parts of the new system were responsible for what, and too much to work on at the same time for the MozReview developers. Possibly worse than anything, we didn’t even clearly articulate the objectives of the new system to ourselves, which was probably the main reason we had one too many goals.

The lesson here is to pick one main goal when you are making a big change. If you feel that you have to have more than one goal, at least make them very closely related. Or to put it another, simpler way, don’t change too much at once.

But how we were actually doing?

Although we kept MozReview going too long without proper analysis of the situation, we did have some loyal users. I’m not sure what combination of qualities led this group to persist through or work around some of the confusing aspects of MozReview in the early days; perhaps they were early adopters, perhaps they appreciated some of the lesser-known but very powerful aspects of Mercurial, or perhaps they just couldn’t stand the way code reviews had been traditionally done at Mozilla. Whatever it was, we knew they existed, but it was hard for us to hear them.

Some of us knew that the people who disliked MozReview the most (for a variety of reasons, which varied from person to person) likely didn’t represent the majority… but for some reason, we didn’t take the time to actually measure adoption. Somewhat ironically, we only finally put into place our commit-telemetry service, which provides various insights into code landing in mozilla-central, after we announced that MozReview would be replaced by Phabricator. Mozilla had embraced data in the intervening years, and at that point it seemed the logical choice to measure Phabricator adoption.

It surprised many (but not all) of my team to find out that, at the point that we announced the move to Phabricator, over 60% of commits going into mozilla-central were being reviewed in MozReview. We didn’t go back into history to determine the trend, as there wasn’t much point at that time, but I wonder if and how this data would have changed the conversation around MozReview during the previous couple years.

And then there was the implementation…

The team working on MozReview over the years was made up of some very smart people. What we didn’t have, however, was much experience taking a third-party application and bending it to our needs. We started off modifying Review Board to incorporate our new commit-series approach via their extension system. This seemed like a pretty natural place to start; after all, that’s what extensions are for, right?

Unfortunately we reached the limit of what extensions could do fairly quickly. How we wanted to use Review Board required some fairly deep changes, both technically and conceptually. After a few attempts to hack the UI via front-end extensions, we finally gave up and… forked the codebase.

The initial result was very positive. We were able to make large changes to the user interface without contorting ourselves around the limitations of the extension system. Unfortunately, after launching the new UI it became quickly apparent that upgrading Review Board itself would be a large undertaking. Even small version bumps required some hours to modify and test our changes. We kept kicking that can down the road, backporting security patches and basically ignoring everything else happening upstream. Upgrading a major version, from 2 to 3, was almost out of the question, despite that we knew that one day version 2 would be unsupported. As it happened, a few months after we forked we made the decision to move away from MozReview. But for the year and a bit that it remained active, while we were building out and validating Phabricator, we lived in perpetual fear that there would be a large security release that might take MozReview down for days while we applied it.

It seems pretty obvious in hindsight that integrations should be limited to using APIs, maybe some light extensions, and never forking. APIs are the most stable way to integrate new functionality into a system, since they are crafted by the developers to be the officially supported avenues into the internals. Extensions are tempting, but, precisely because they generally allow fairly deep integrations, they are dangerous from a maintenance perspective for anything but the simplest new functionality. And forking means you’re now essentially committed to maintaining the whole codebase of the original app yourselves.

What is less obvious is exactly how we would have accomplished our goals following the above rule. There’s no easy answer here, but I’ve found some ideas. The O’Reilly book Building Microservices, by Sam Newman, has an interesting chapter on integrating with third-party software. Despite the title of the book, Newman’s approaches to dealing with commercial off-the-shelf software aren’t particularly, or at least aren’t necessarily, microservice-y.

He forgoes the use of built-in customization options and extension systems and instead advocates for building services—front ends and façades—around the system that are loosely coupled via its APIs. These provide interfaces, both UIs and new APIs, that are better suited to the needs of the organization. The key is to identify what you actually value in the software. Newman used the example of a CMS, where the value is largely in the creation and retrieval of content. The presentation of the content is not often a CMS’s strong suit; hence, build a custom web front end that retrieves the content and displays it in a way you fully control.

We chose Review Board in large part because of its rich support for displaying and commenting on diffs. In fact, the chunks of a diff are actually retrieved after initial page load via Ajax calls. At one point, before I read Building Microservices, the team talked semi-jokingly (or maybe semi-seriously) about extracting these pieces from Review Board to build our own system. It seemed to me like a pretty bad idea at the time. But looking back, I think a couple weeks of experimentation might have shown that something like this could actually have been a maintainable alternative to forking the codebase and deeply changing the UI.

And then there is a really great quote that I only really understand now. I won’t go into it, but it’s worth pondering:

If you’ve decided to buy a product but the particular capabilities it provides aren’t that special to you, it might make more sense to change how your organization works rather than embark on complex customization.

Fail forward

Opportunities to learn from failures can come up surprisingly often when you know what to look for. My team regularly checks our goals, both short and long term, to ensure that we’re having the most impact that we can. We periodically evaluate our systems’ metrics to verify that we’re measuring the right things. We’ve stayed away from the temptation to heavily customize third-party applications. We strive for a product mindset at all times. These things aren’t always easy, but, thankfully, they seem much more natural to me than they did five years ago. There’s really no substitute for experience, and there’s no more useful experience than failure.